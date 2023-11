Íránský režim už letos popravil 600 lidí

.@WHO has led a second @UN and @PalestineRCS mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in #Gaza today, under extremely intense and high-risk security conditions.

31 very sick babies were evacuated, along with 6 health workers and 10 staff family members.

6 Palestine Red Crescent ambulances

