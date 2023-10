Kharkiv region. A Russian missile struck a post terminal. Ordinary civilian object. Unfortunately, there are killed. My condolences to all of their close ones!

As of now, it is known that at least 13 people were injured. First responders and all services are working on the spot.… pic.twitter.com/gN94DOIJtL

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 21, 2023