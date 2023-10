Nobelovu cenu za ekonomii získala Claudia Goldin

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.” pic.twitter.com/qJCXc72Dj8

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2023