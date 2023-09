Ukraine gave up its third largest nuclear arsenal. The world then decided Russia should become a keeper of such power. Yet, history shows it was Russia who deserved nuclear disarmament the most. And Russia deserves it now – terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/5gsz3iijTf

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 19, 2023