Mistrem světa ve sprintu na 100 metrů Lyles s časem 9.83

Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 is a Shot Putter!

Today, she ran the 100mH at the European Team Championships to secure 2 points for Belgium.

Safe to say her 32.81s was a PB. 💪🏾pic.twitter.com/sWNQMyCrLs

— Oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) June 24, 2023