V Lamanšském průlivu se potopila loď s migranty, nejméně jeden člověk zemřel

Among the survivors are 15 children, 146 unaccompanied minors and 462 adults, all now safe and been taken care of onboard #Ocean Viking. The main nationalities are Sudan, Guinea Conakry, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin and Bangladesh. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/I3INUtykZr

— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) August 11, 2023