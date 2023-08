Sonda Čandrájan-3 vstoupila na oběžnou dráhu kolem Měsíce

✅ Good morning all. It has been confirmed that @esa_aeolus reentered Earth’s atmosphere on 28 July at around 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST above Antarctica in an assisted reentry that it was never designed to do. Thank you @esaoperations!

🔗https://t.co/dXI8gTGyV3 #ByeByeAeolus… pic.twitter.com/V5HyUUcOFw

— ESA (@esa) July 29, 2023