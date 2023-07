Moskva tvrdí, že zmařila plán Kyjeva zavraždit dvě ruské novinářky

Today, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR and First Lady Kim Keon Hee are in Ukraine.

During this visit, the first in the history of our relations, we are discussing everything that is important for the normal and safe life of people, for the… pic.twitter.com/0zYvzQnDsW

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 15, 2023