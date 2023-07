Macháč ve Wimbledonu končí v 1. kole

Really kind of Petra Matric to check on Linda Fruhvirtova, who took a bad fall on set point #2 in that set 2 tiebreaker.

We'll see if the older of the Fruhvirtova sisters will continue here. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sL6gdAkZDc

— Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) July 3, 2023