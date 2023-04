Ruské síly pokračují v ofenzivě u Lymanu a Bachmutu navzdory ztrátám

Lord's Resurrection means victory of life. We celebrate Easter with faith in irreversibility of this victory. Heaven sees our faith & firmness. The world sees valor & invincibility. The enemy sees our strength & determination. 🇺🇦 will see the light of victory. Christ is Risen! pic.twitter.com/FFOOfz4hqn

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 16, 2023