Do války odjet nemůžeme, vojenskou medicínu ale musíme změnit, říká armádní expert

This video published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows a rescue operation in Zaporizhzhia after an overnight missile strike on April 9.

The attack killed 2 people, including an 11-year-old girl. One person was rescued from under the rubble, according to the report. pic.twitter.com/OODJHm8L0V

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 9, 2023