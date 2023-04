Pavel: NATO je silnější o sebevědomou zemi s moderní, dobře vyzbrojenou armádou

#Finland is now a #NATO Ally 🇫🇮. Secretary General @jensstoltenberg welcomed President @niinisto at the flag-raising ceremony, saying "from today, we stand together as Allies."

ℹ️: https://t.co/OnGwc4NBR7 pic.twitter.com/PsNf2ONKfs

— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) April 4, 2023