Ukrajina obdržela od Saudské Arábie humanitární pomoc za 100 milionu dolarů

IS KADYROV, THE CHIPMUNK, EXPIRING?

A source well-connected in Russia 🇷🇺 tells me that sadistic despot Ramzan Kadyrov’s kidneys are failing.

Prigozhin wants to kill Kadyrov (and might), but another terrible sickness (aka Hepatitis C) might be behind Kadyrov’s early expiration. pic.twitter.com/c9bTwPqpFB

— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) March 3, 2023