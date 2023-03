Moskvu podle Institutu pro studium války znepokojuje sílící ztráta vlivu v Srbsku

Mikhail Abdalkin, deputy of Samara council (Russia), listened to Putin's address with noodles on his ears.

"Hang noodles on ears" – idiom meaning to mislead or fool a person. "Don't hang noodles on my ears!" – means don't fool me, don't lie to me. pic.twitter.com/UfKyqN8gWs

