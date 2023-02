Ve Vídni začalo parlamentní shromáždění OBSE s kritizovanou ruskou účastí

Oleh Mudrak, call sign “Sukhar”, commander of 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment

Died yesterday after 9 yrs of war; his heart gave out

Defended Azovstal & city of Mariupol

100 days of captivity, prisoner swap in Sept 2022

Torture, deprivation

Survived Olenivka #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/KegytXWofB

