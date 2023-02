Rusové podle starosty Charkova zasáhli průmyslový areál

BREAKING: The «first» Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv 🐆

There will be more of them.✊

Thank you to @Bundeskanzler my colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people.

The tank coalition is marching… to victory! pic.twitter.com/4VY2YaovBi

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 7, 2023