I am troubled by the news that famous Belarusian athlete & Olympic medalist Nadzeya Astapchuk has been detained in Minsk for unknown reasons. She condemned the repression of the regime & supported the protests of 2020. She even auctioned her gold medal to help repressed athletes. pic.twitter.com/V9EUlALGlA

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) December 15, 2022