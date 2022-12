Zemřel zpěvák skupiny Faithless Maxi Jazz

Ve věku 65 let zemřel zpěvák britské skupiny Faithless Maxi Jazz. Skupina vznikla v roce 1995 a proslavila se mimo jiné hitem Insomnia. (BBC)

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6

— Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022