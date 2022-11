Fascinují vás barvy podzimu? V Japonsku se blíží úchvatná sezona „honu na javory“

Satellite imagery showed a train from North Korea crossing into 🇷🇺 on Friday in the first traffic observed on the route in several years.

It comes days after the US accused North Korea of supplying 🇷🇺 with artillery shells for use in Ukraine.

📸 38 North website pic.twitter.com/hIx4t2n97S

— DATTALION (@dattalion) November 5, 2022