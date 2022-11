Přepište dějiny: Smrt „krásného Moldavana“ před čtyřiceti lety předznamenala konec sovětského impéria

New #satellite images (November 11, 2022, 10:25am local time) show significant damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam, near #Kherson, #Ukraine, with sections of the dam and sluice gates destroyed. https://t.co/msSBBI6h7h pic.twitter.com/yYkXOM1SIf

— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) November 11, 2022