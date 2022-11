První závod skokanské sezony vyhrál Kubacki, Koudelka byl ve Wisle padesátý

After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks. pic.twitter.com/MbVHhJF1Oe

— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) November 5, 2022