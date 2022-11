Finská premiérka Sanna Marinová se nedopustila žádného pochybení v souvislosti s uniklým videem z letošního léta

Denmark, national parliament election today:

➤ Polls open: 8:00 – 20:00 CET

➤ Eligible voters: 4,270,774

➤ Incumbent: minority A (S&D) government led by PM Frederiksen, supported by B (RE), Ø (LEFT), F (G/EFA)

➤ No. of parties: 14

➤ Electoral system: open list PR#valg2022 pic.twitter.com/hHkK7THcRR

