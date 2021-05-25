We Stand By Belarusian Journalists

Czech media express support for Belarusian journalists and call on the Czech Republic and the European Union to do everything to save them.

Our Belarusian colleague, Roman Protasevich, has been kidnapped by the Belarusian regime of the autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced by a Belarusian fighter jet to make an emergency landing in Minsk under the false pretences that there was a bomb aboard. Roman Protasevich may face torture, long imprisonment or even the death penalty, only because he wanted to write the truth about Belarus.

The largest Belarusian news portal tut.by did not write according to Lukashenko’s wishes, so he simply turned it off. The website, which had been visited by over three million Belarusians each day, was blocked, many of its journalists were imprisoned and five of them are missing. Now, an unprecedented kidnapping has occurred.

Free media are a prerequisite for freedom and democracy. That is why autocrats want to silence them. Czech media face hostile pressure from politicians as well, but our Belarusian colleagues face much higher risks and must show much greater courage. That is why we express our support for them and call on the representatives of the Czech Republic and the European Union to do everything to protect and save them

24 May 2021

Dalibor Balšínek, Echo24, Editor-in-Chief

Robert Břešťan, Hlídací Pes, Editor-in-Chief

Jan Bělíček, A2larm.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Petr Bušta, Lidové noviny, Editor-in-Chief

Robert Čásenský, Reportér, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher

Adam Černý, Union of Journalists, Chairman

Vladimír Dušánek, Novinky.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Roman Gallo, Deník, Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief

Pavla Holcová, Investigace.cz, Founder

Kateřina Hrubešová, Independent Journalism Endowment Fund, Director

Radek Kedroň, iRozhlas.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Zuzana Kleknerová, Economia, Editorial Director

Michaela Kramárová, Heroine, Editor-in-Chief

Michal Kubal, Czech Television, Foreign News Service Head and Deputy Editor-in-Chief for Editorial Management

Jiří Kubík, Seznam Zprávy, Editor-in-Chief

Radek Lain, Blesk, Editor-in-Chief

Václav Mach, Union of Publishers, Executive Director

Jaroslav Mašek, Hospodářské noviny, Editor-in-Chief

Josef Pazderka, Aktuálně.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Jaroslav Plesl, MF DNES, Editor-in-Chief

Nikita Poljakov, E15, Editor-in-Chief

Jan Pokorný, Czech Radio, News Director

Luboš Procházka, Frekvence 1, Editor-in-Chief

Michal Půr, Info.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Sabina Slonková, Neovlivní.cz, Editor-in-Chief and Owner

Petr Šabata, Český rozhlas Plus, Editor-in-Chief

Pavel Šafr, Forum 24, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher

Erik Tabery, Respekt, Editor-in-Chief

Pavel Tomášek, Deník N, Editor-in-Chief

Ondřej Tůma, Finmag, Editor-in-Chief

Tereza Tůmová, Association for Internet Progress, CEO

Anna Urbanová, Heroine.cz, Editor-in-Chief

Jan Vaca, Internet Info, Content Director

Marek Wollner, Czech Television, Editor-in-Chief of Feature Journalism