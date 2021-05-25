We Stand By Belarusian Journalists
Czech media express support for Belarusian journalists and call on the Czech Republic and the European Union to do everything to save them.
Our Belarusian colleague, Roman Protasevich, has been kidnapped by the Belarusian regime of the autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced by a Belarusian fighter jet to make an emergency landing in Minsk under the false pretences that there was a bomb aboard. Roman Protasevich may face torture, long imprisonment or even the death penalty, only because he wanted to write the truth about Belarus.
The largest Belarusian news portal tut.by did not write according to Lukashenko’s wishes, so he simply turned it off. The website, which had been visited by over three million Belarusians each day, was blocked, many of its journalists were imprisoned and five of them are missing. Now, an unprecedented kidnapping has occurred.
Free media are a prerequisite for freedom and democracy. That is why autocrats want to silence them. Czech media face hostile pressure from politicians as well, but our Belarusian colleagues face much higher risks and must show much greater courage. That is why we express our support for them and call on the representatives of the Czech Republic and the European Union to do everything to protect and save them
24 May 2021
Dalibor Balšínek, Echo24, Editor-in-Chief
Robert Břešťan, Hlídací Pes, Editor-in-Chief
Jan Bělíček, A2larm.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Petr Bušta, Lidové noviny, Editor-in-Chief
Robert Čásenský, Reportér, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher
Adam Černý, Union of Journalists, Chairman
Vladimír Dušánek, Novinky.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Roman Gallo, Deník, Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief
Pavla Holcová, Investigace.cz, Founder
Kateřina Hrubešová, Independent Journalism Endowment Fund, Director
Radek Kedroň, iRozhlas.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Zuzana Kleknerová, Economia, Editorial Director
Michaela Kramárová, Heroine, Editor-in-Chief
Michal Kubal, Czech Television, Foreign News Service Head and Deputy Editor-in-Chief for Editorial Management
Jiří Kubík, Seznam Zprávy, Editor-in-Chief
Radek Lain, Blesk, Editor-in-Chief
Václav Mach, Union of Publishers, Executive Director
Jaroslav Mašek, Hospodářské noviny, Editor-in-Chief
Josef Pazderka, Aktuálně.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Jaroslav Plesl, MF DNES, Editor-in-Chief
Nikita Poljakov, E15, Editor-in-Chief
Jan Pokorný, Czech Radio, News Director
Luboš Procházka, Frekvence 1, Editor-in-Chief
Michal Půr, Info.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Sabina Slonková, Neovlivní.cz, Editor-in-Chief and Owner
Petr Šabata, Český rozhlas Plus, Editor-in-Chief
Pavel Šafr, Forum 24, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher
Erik Tabery, Respekt, Editor-in-Chief
Pavel Tomášek, Deník N, Editor-in-Chief
Ondřej Tůma, Finmag, Editor-in-Chief
Tereza Tůmová, Association for Internet Progress, CEO
Anna Urbanová, Heroine.cz, Editor-in-Chief
Jan Vaca, Internet Info, Content Director
Marek Wollner, Czech Television, Editor-in-Chief of Feature Journalism