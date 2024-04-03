The Security Information Service informed the Czech government last week that it suspects the German politician with Czech roots, Petr Bystroň, of connections to the pro-Russian network around Viktor Medvedchuk. Ministers were briefed that counterintelligence is working on the basis of audio recordings, suspecting that Bystroň may have accepted money. The German politician denies this and claims it’s slander.

What was the Czech government told about the pro-Russian network and the German politician Bystroň

The Czech secret service BIS suspects the prominent German politician Petr Bystroň, who is currently running for the European Parliament for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), of being connected to a pro-Russian influence network and also of possibly accepting money from it. This was pointed out last week by Deník N together with the German weekly Der Spiegel.

Now Deník N has found out and verified from several government sources what evidence the BIS is working with against Bystroň.